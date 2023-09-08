'C'mon, we don't need your advice': Sunil Gavaskar gives befitting reply to Pakistan, Australian experts1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar even suggested the media not to give space to overseas experts who are commenting on Indian squad selection.
Days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) chief selector and former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar announced Team India's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad, opinions have flown thick about the team combination.
