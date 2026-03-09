‘Coach Sahab…’: MS Dhoni shares Instagram post after 2 years; Captain Cool’s cheeky take on Gautam Gambhir goes viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared an Instagram post after nearly two years. And, it was about India’s historic T20 World Cup win.

“History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of you play.” MS Dhoni wrote.

“Coach Sahab, smile looks great on you, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done,” quipped Dhoni for Gautam Gambhir.

“Enjoy, guys (BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER),” Captain Cool added.

Mahi’s Instagram post went viral, garnering more than 3 million likes. It also got more than 80,000 comments.

“Finally, the post we were waiting for,” reacted an Instagram user.

“Chalo, Password yaad aa gaya,” quipped another user.

One fan wrote, “Sir, aankhe taras gayi thi aapko ground me dekhne ke liye (My eyes had been longing to see you on the ground).”

“Thala broke the Ahmedabad curse,” commented another.

MS Dhoni, under whose leadership India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when Team India lifted the trophy. It was the same ground where India lost to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. And, it was the same ground where India lost the only match in this tournament (to South Africa).

MS Dhoni’s previous Instagram posts It is extremely rare for MS Dhoni to share social media posts. His previous Instagram post was in July 2024. It was after he had attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

“Radhika, may your radiant smile never fade! Anant, please continue to cherish and care for Radhika with the same love and kindness you show to everyone around you. May your married life be filled with happiness, laughter, and adventure. Congratulations and see you guys soon! Song is for Viren uncle,” he wrote while sharing a photo of him hugging Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law.

Before that, Mahi posted after India’s T20 World Cup win in 2024.

“WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self-belief and doing what you guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world, a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS. Arreeee, thanks for the priceless birthday gift,” he wrote.