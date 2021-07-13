Cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX, on Tuesday announced that it has become the main sponsor of Ireland’s international cricket team for their upcoming series against South Africa.

Ireland will host South Africa in a three One Day International and Three T20 series starting from 11 July till 25 July.

By sponsoring the Ireland jersey, CoinDCX is aiming to attract cricket loving Indian audience, a substantial part of which tune in to watch non-India matches as well. The ODI matches will start at 3.30 pm IST and T20 matches will start at 7.30 pm.

CoinDCX has slowly built its cricket portfolio beginning with the co-presenting sponsorship on Hotstar during the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand. According to the exchange, this helped the brand in terms of a larger outreach in terms of the audience watching the game.

Next, it became the title sponsor for the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka.

With the Ireland jersey sponsorship, CoinDCX is looking to reach out to millennials, Gen-Z populations in the Indian and global markets, who have either already invested in cryptocurrency or are most likely to consider investing in crypto assets.

"This is our third cricket sponsorship this year and we are thrilled to be the official jersey sponsor of Ireland Cricket Team. The crypto-assets market in India is under-penetrated. The cricket season attracts high viewership from all over India, and we aim to tap potential users through these sponsorships," said Sumit Gupta, CEO & co-founder of CoinDCX.

