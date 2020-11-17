India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first Test of the series is slated to commence from 17 Dec in Adelaide

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday said it remains committed to hosting the first Test against India at the Adelaide Oval even as state border closures have been imposed following Covid-19 outbreak in South Australia.

"Cricket Australia (CA) continues to monitor the situation in South Australia but remains committed to hosting the first Test against India at the Adelaide Oval," said the cricket board in a statement.

"Cricket Australia (CA) continues to monitor the situation in South Australia but remains committed to hosting the first Test against India at the Adelaide Oval," said the cricket board in a statement.

Australian authorities conducted mass tests on Tuesday and about 4,000 people were confined to quarantine in the hope of stifling a new cluster of cases of the novel coronavirus after hopes it had been largely eradicated.

The state of South Australia reimposed social distancing restrictions on Monday after detecting 21 cases of the coronavirus, most of which were acquired locally.

The cases were the first local transmissions of the virus in Australia in nine days.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said testing had identified five new cases in the past 24 hours, while 14 people were suspected to be infected and were awaiting test results.

"We are not out of the woods. We are just at the beginning stages of dealing with this particular very nasty cluster," Marshall told reporters in Adelaide.

Marshall said all cases could be traced back to an Australian who arrived in South Australia from overseas on Nov. 2 and entered mandatory quarantine in a hotel.