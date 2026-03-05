‘Completely clueless’: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma as opener's horrendous form continues in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Opener Abhishek Sharma's dismal form in the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament continued on Thursday, after he was dismissed for nine runs in the semi-final against England in Mumbai. Abhishek was dismissed by Will Jacks in the second over of India's innings.

He looked to play the flick shot, but ended up holing out to Phil Salt at deep midwicket. The only notable knock from Abhishek Sharma in this T20 World Cup has been a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage.

Barring that match, the 25-year-old has registered three consecutive ducks, a knock of 15 against South Africa and a knock of 10 against West Indies. Overall, the Punjab batter has scored just 80 runs from seven matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Netizens were quick to criticise the under-fire opener following his latest disappointing performance. Here are a few reactions:

Abhishek Sharma's good form prior to T20 World Cup 2026 Abhishek was in good form before the T20 World Cup. In the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January, Abhishek scored 182 runs from five matches at a whopping strike-rate of 249.31. He had even scored two half-centuries in that series.

Also Read | David Beckham sends best wishes for IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final clash

However, he hasn't been able to carry that kind of form into the T20 World Cup. Abhishek had missed the group stage match against Namibia due to a stomach bug.

At the time of writing the report, India were 67/1 in 6 overs, with Sanju Samson (41*) and Ishan Kishan (16*) in the middle.

The defending champions, who had lost to South Africa in the Super 8 stage, qualified for the semi-finals following a five-wicket win over West Indies in their last match. Sanju Samson starred against the Caribbean side with a 50-ball unbeaten 97.