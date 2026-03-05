Subscribe

‘Completely clueless’: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma as opener's horrendous form continues in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Abhishek Sharma's horrendous form in T20 World Cup 2026 continued after he was dismissed for nine runs in the semi-final against England.

PN Vishnu
Published5 Mar 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Advertisement
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Thursday, 5 March. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Thursday, 5 March. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI)
AI Quick Read

Opener Abhishek Sharma's dismal form in the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament continued on Thursday, after he was dismissed for nine runs in the semi-final against England in Mumbai. Abhishek was dismissed by Will Jacks in the second over of India's innings.

Advertisement

He looked to play the flick shot, but ended up holing out to Phil Salt at deep midwicket. The only notable knock from Abhishek Sharma in this T20 World Cup has been a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage.

Barring that match, the 25-year-old has registered three consecutive ducks, a knock of 15 against South Africa and a knock of 10 against West Indies. Overall, the Punjab batter has scored just 80 runs from seven matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

 

Also Read | IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup semis: Abhishek Sharma departs early

Netizens were quick to criticise the under-fire opener following his latest disappointing performance. Here are a few reactions:

Abhishek Sharma's good form prior to T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek was in good form before the T20 World Cup. In the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January, Abhishek scored 182 runs from five matches at a whopping strike-rate of 249.31. He had even scored two half-centuries in that series.

Advertisement

Also Read | David Beckham sends best wishes for IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final clash

However, he hasn't been able to carry that kind of form into the T20 World Cup. Abhishek had missed the group stage match against Namibia due to a stomach bug.

At the time of writing the report, India were 67/1 in 6 overs, with Sanju Samson (41*) and Ishan Kishan (16*) in the middle.

Also Read | India vs England semi-final prediction: Who’ll win?

The defending champions, who had lost to South Africa in the Super 8 stage, qualified for the semi-finals following a five-wicket win over West Indies in their last match. Sanju Samson starred against the Caribbean side with a 50-ball unbeaten 97.

The only match that India have lost in the T20 World Cup so far has been their 76-run loss to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the group stage, which included a 61-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo.

Advertisement
World CupCricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘Completely clueless’: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma as opener's horrendous form continues in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts