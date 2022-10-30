'Conditions are not an excuse': Rohit Sharma on India's performance against SA

'Conditions are not an excuse': Rohit Sharma on India's performance against SA1 min read . 10:17 PM IST
- South Africa completed the chase in 19.4 overs with Aiden Markram and David Miller making 52 and 59 runs respectively, while chasing 134.
The South African batters on 30 October snatched away the match from India's hands at the 2022 T20I World Cup at Perth. Commenting on the outcome of the match Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said though the conditions were difficult for batting, but that cannot be an excuse for the team's five-wicket loss to South Africa.
"We expected the pitch to have something in it, with the weather around. We knew there will be help for the seamers. Which is why you saw that 130 was not an easy chase. I thought we fought well till the end but South Africa played well in the end," Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.
"The pitch is such that the wicket can come any time for the seamers. It was a match-winning partnership from Miller and Markram. But we were not good enough on the field. We have played in such conditions so conditions are not an excuse. We want to be consistent in that department."
Rohit added, ""We could not hold on to our chances, we missed a few run-outs including myself. We were a little poor on the field, we gave so many chances in the field and we weren't clinical. We were just not good enough. The last two games, we were pretty good in the field. We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game."
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, who has been battling poor form, admitted said that his team's other batters are in good nick.
With PTI inputs.