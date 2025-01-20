Star Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to marry Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj, PTI confirmed her family as saying.

SP MLA from Kerakat and Priya Saroj’s father Tufani Saroj stated that his family held 'meaningful talks' with Rinku Singh's father in Aligarh on January 16 regarding the marriage of their children.

He added that both sides agreed to the matrimonial alliance and no ring ceremony or pre-wedding programme has been held so far.

A first time MP Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh got acquainted through one of her friends whose father is also a cricketer, said her father.

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other but needed the consent of their families for their relationship. Both the families have agreed to this marriage," PTI quoted Tufani Saroj as saying.

Among other details, the dates of engagement and wedding will be decided after the Parliament session, while the engagement will be held in Lucknow.

The two families met at Singh's house in Ozone City, Aligarh and finalised the marriage by exchanging 'shagun' and gifts.

About Priya Saroj: Born in 1998 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Priya Saroj is a Samajwadi Party MP in the Lok Sabha.

She completed her schooling from Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi. She is also a lawyer and pursued her LLB from Amity University in Noida.

Priya became one of the youngest MPs after winning her seat in the Machhlishahr constituency during the 2024 elections after defeating BJP's sitting MP BP Saroj by 35,850 votes.

Priya Saroj is a member of the parliamentary committee on social justice and empowerment.

About her net worth: According to Election Commission of India published Election affidavit of Priya Saroj, the Samajwadi MP has a net worth of ₹11,25,719. Priya Saroj has ₹75,000 in cash, ₹10,10,000 deposited in Union Bank, and ₹8,719 deposited in Canara Bank. Priya Saroj has 5gm Gold worth ₹32,000 to her name, the election affidavit mentions.