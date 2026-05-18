Connolly overtakes legendary Jayasuriya for most sixes in debut IPL season

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Rising Australian star Cooper Connolly overtook Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya for most sixes by a batter in their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Connolly, representing Punjab Kings (PBKS), achieved this sensational record during his side's home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring a quickfire 37 in 22 balls, with three fours and three sixes, with a strike rate of 168.18. His knock gave his side a glimmer of hope after a top-order collapse while chasing 223 runs.

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Connolly has emerged as PBKS' top run-getter so far, with 473 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.30 and a strike rate of 162.54, including a century and two fifties, with the best score of 107*. He has hit 32 sixes, along with 39 fours, this tournament.

Jayasuriya, in the inaugural season in 2008, had smashed 31 sixes while wearing Mumbai Indians (MI) colours, having emerged as the third-highest run-getter with 514 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42.83 and a strike rate of 166.34, with a century and two fifties, including a best score of 114*.

Coming to the match, PBKS opted to bowl first. After getting Jacob Bethell early for 11, Virat Kohli (58 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Devdutt Padikkal (45 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a 76-run stand. Virat continued his fine run, registering his fourth fifty of the season and putting up 60 runs for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer (73* in 40 balls, with eight fours and four sixes), who, along with Tim David (28 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes), accelerated to take RCB to 222/4.

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Harpreet Brar (2/35) was the leading wicket-taker for PBKS.

During the chase, PBKS lost their top-order Indian batters Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya and skipper Shreyas Iyer within a matter of 19 runs. Despite scores from Connolly (37) and Suryansh Shedge (35 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), PBKS sank to 93/5 in the 10th over.

Marcus Stoinis (37 in 25 balls, with five fours) and Shashank Singh (56 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) emerged as a beacon of hope with their counter-attacking 67-run stand for the sixth wicket. However, RCB managed to restrict PBKS to 199/8 in 20 overs, winning by 23 runs.

Rasikh Salam Dar (3/36) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) were the top bowlers for RCB.

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RCB has booked its place in the playoffs, with nine wins and four losses and 18 points, sitting at the top of the table. PBKS, still at fourth, have suffered their sixth loss in a row and need their immediate rivals in the points table, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win at most one of their remaining matches or nothing at all. If this happens and PBKS wins their final game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), PBKS will end up with 15 points, leaving behind their competitors for the fourth playoff spot. (ANI)