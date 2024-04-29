‘Contractions have begun, please finish the game’: Sakshi Dhoni's unusual request during CSK vs SRH clash goes viral
Chennai Super Kings excel against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's 98-run knock leading the charge. Sakshi Dhoni urges CSK to wrap up game early due to impending arrival of new family member. CSK bowlers dominate, limiting SRH to 18.5 overs.
Chennai Super Kings made a comeback in the IPL on Sunday after losing two straight games to Lucknow Super Giants. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side reasserted their authority in the tournament by beating a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad side by 78 runs to move up to 3rd place in the IPL points table.