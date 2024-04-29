Chennai Super Kings made a comeback in the IPL on Sunday after losing two straight games to Lucknow Super Giants. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side reasserted their authority in the tournament by beating a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad side by 78 runs to move up to 3rd place in the IPL points table.

However, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former CSK captain MS Dhoni, had a special request for the Chennai Super Kings during their clash with SRH on Sunday. Sakshi while tagging the CSK Instagram handle requested the team to finish the game early since she is about be a “bua (aunt)."

Sharing the request via an Instagram story, Sakshi wrote, "Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way... contractions have begun. Request from- to be “Bua"

The Instagram story soon went viral, with users sharing screenshots on various social media handles. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side also seemed to have heeded Sakshi's plea as they bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad in just under 19 overs.

CSK thump Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings were at their formidable best in Sunday's match as they posted 212/3 in their 20 overs, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98 off 54 balls) leading from the front and Daryl Mitchell returning to form with a half-century. Shivam Dube (39 off 20 balls) also played a gem of an innings at the end to take CSK past the 200-run mark.

On the bowling front, Tushar Deshpande was outstanding with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 27 runs in his 3 overs, while Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana took 2 wickets apiece. Such was the dominance of the CSK bowlers that none of the SRH batsmen, barring Aiden Markram (32 off 26 balls), managed to cross the 30-run mark as the Hyderabad-based franchise were all out in 18.5 overs.

