Controversy mars Jasprit Bumrah's 100th T20I wicket during IND vs SA series opener; here's what happened in Cuttack

Jasprit Bumrah couldn't keep controversy at bay during his landmark 100th T20I wicket on Tuesday in the first game against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The incident took place on the second ball of the 11th over when Bumrah bowled a short delivery to Dewald Brevis.

With South Africa in dire need of runs, Brevis threw his bat at the ball and top-edged straight to Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. However, the dismissal immediately sparked controversy after television replays were shown, raising questions over the umpire's decision.

Brevis (22), who had started walking back, took a pause when an on-field umpire asked him to wait as the match officials checked for a potential no-ball. Third umpire KN Anantha Padmanabhan ruled that Bumrah's delivery was legal, saying the Indian bowler's shoe was behind the line.

However, it seemed that Bumrah's foot had marginally crossed the line when the broadcaster played the replay with former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar and ex-Zimbabwean cricketer Pommie Mbangwa expressing their displeasure.

Did Bumrah's 100th T20I wicket come off a no-ball? Based on the angle of the replay, it seemed Bumrah's shoe was ahead of the line. “Can't see anything behind the line, and that means he is over it,” said Mbangwa. As television replays showed more angles a few minutes later, the camera was unable to capture Bumrah's footing, as his view was obstructed by other Indian players.

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta, who was also commentating alongside Mbangwa and Gavaskar, clarified that in such cases where the visuals aren't very clear, the benefit of doubt goes to the bowler.

View full Image Another angle of Jasprit Bumrah's footing against Dewald Brevis.

Bumrah joins elite league with 100th wicket Besides the wicket of Brevis, Bumrah dismissed Keshav Maharaj to finish the game with two wickets as South Africa were dismissed for a paltry 74 in response to India's 175/6. With his 100th T20I wicket, Bumrah became the second Indian to reach this milestone after Arshdeep Singh.

He also became the first Indian and fifth overall to complete 100 wickets in all three formats of the game. So far, Bumrah has taken 101 T20I wickets, 149 in ODIs and 234 in Tests.

Players with 100-plus wickets in all formats