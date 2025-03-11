’Could be a career-ender’: Shane Bond warns against rushing Jasprit Bumrah back from injury ahead of IPL 2025

Can history repeat itself? Once a back injury ended a popular cricketer’s career, it could be the worst nightmare for another. What could be alarming for Jasprit Bumrah is already the biggest tragedy for Shane Bond.

As per a report from Espn Cricinfo, former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has expressed concerns for Indian star Jasprit Bumrah.

Bond warns that another back injury for Bumrah could be a “career ender”, as his career was at stake due to his chronic back issues.

Advertisement

The report added that what was previously believed to appear as back spasms eventually proved to be a stress-related injury. Unfortunately, this led to Bumrah taking some time off cricket and missing the Champions Trophy.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah meets Virat Kohli & Co in Dubai ahead of IND vs PAK CT clash

Currently, Bumrah is at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he is possibly recovering. However, it remains unclear when he will return to the field and become fit to bowl for Mumbai Indians in this IPL season.

Bond, who is currently coaching the Rajasthan Royals, pointed out that Bumrah’s workload needs to be managed to prevent him from relapsing.

"I worried that it wasn't going to be a sprain, it might be a bony injury around the back. I thought he might struggle to make the Champions Trophy if it was," Bond told ESPN Cricinfo when Bumrah went for his scans.

Advertisement

The “Danger Zone” for fast bowlers It is worth noting that Bond was one of the fastest bowlers who had back surgery at a very early cricking career. Similarly, at the age of 29, Bumrah also had surgery.