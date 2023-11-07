Court restores Sri Lankan cricket board days after dismissal by sports minister
Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe dismissed the board after the country suffered a humiliating defeat by India at the 2023 ICC World Cup.
Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals has restored the country's cricket board days after it was sacked by sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe, as per an AFP report. All expelled officials have also been reinstated pending a full hearing, it added.
