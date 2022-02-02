Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Covid hits India team ahead of Windies series; Dhawan among others test positive

Covid hits India team ahead of Windies series; Dhawan among others test positive

1 min read . 10:19 PM IST PTI

  • The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period

A Covid-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as three players -- senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series.

The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period post their break from the South Africa series.

"Three players -- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have tested positive. However there are multiple Covid positive cases among non-coaching administrative support staff. It could be between two to four people," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The series starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with India's 1000th ODI match but it is now a foregone conclusion that the trio will be missing the series as they will have to undergo a week-long isolation and then return with two negative RT-PCR tests.

It is expected that M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, will now get a look-in to be in the squad.

As far as Rohit Sharma's opening partner is concerned, Venkatesh Iyer, a specialist opener in T20 squad, could be tried out.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

