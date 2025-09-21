CPL 2025 final: Guyana Amazon Warriors Face Trinbago Knight Riders in high-pressure showdown

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The stage is set for a blockbuster final in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as Guyana Amazon Warriors lock horns with Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on Sunday at Providence. With two old rivals meeting again, the build-up has been charged with excitement among both players and supporters. Coaches Lance Klusener and Ottis Gibson believe that keeping emotions under control will be crucial in deciding the champion, as per ESPNcricinfo.

TKR's assistant coach Ottis Gibson highlighted the importance of experience in big games, pointing to the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, stalwarts of T20 leagues across the world.

"Emotions - that's the beauty of sport, isn't it? I guess the team that handles those emotions the best will most likely come out on top," Gibson said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"This is the CPL final - it's a big day in the Caribbean. (These are) two of the best teams over a number of years now in the final. Guyana will have home advantage and a lot of crowd support behind them," he added.

"But we, as Trinbago, will also carry a lot of travelling support. We've got a lot of experienced players that have won big finals before - IPL (Indian Premier League), World Cups - and we've been leaning on that experience throughout the tournament. And we will be doing that tomorrow night as well," he noted.

"It's just (about) controlling those emotions and trying to make sure they don't get in the way of making cricketing decisions on the move," Amazon Warriors' Klusener said.

"Not really much more to add to that (from Gibson)," he added.

Trinidad has long been regarded as the heartbeat of T20 cricket, producing global stars year after year. Pollard, now nearing the end of his illustrious playing career and already stepping into coaching roles in the IPL, remains a towering presence. Pooran, meanwhile, has taken over as the new face of Caribbean batting, a six-hitting powerhouse. Yet, despite playing in 12 CPL seasons, the left-hander is still chasing his maiden CPL title. According to Gibson, the hunger to finally lift the trophy in his home league has given Pooran added motivation this year.

For TKR, their last title came in 2020, when Pollard led the side to an unbeaten season. Since then, however, consistency has eluded them.

"Look, Trinidad, for a number of years, saw itself as the gold standard for T20 cricket in the Caribbean," Gibson said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"The number of world-class players that they've produced... (but) we haven't won it (CPL title) since 2020. And that's the main motivator really; we haven't won it for so long. So the opportunity to do that is a massive driver for everybody. So, Andre especially; Nicholas Pooran has never won the CPL. So there's a lot of reasons why everybody is really motivated for tomorrow night. We can't wait to get started," he added.

On the other side, the Warriors will be banking on youthful firepower. Among their standout performers this season has been Quentin Sampson, a 25-year-old local talent who rose from tape-ball cricket to the CPL stage. Opening the innings, Sampson has smashed his way into the limelight with back-to-back fifties against St Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals, playing a key role in Guyana's journey to the final.

"Sampson has taken his opportunity," Klusener said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Sport is about taking those little opportunities that come along. So he's responded to that, and I'm thoroughly happy for him. The ball is in his court now as to where he goes with that talent and with those performances he's shown," he noted.

