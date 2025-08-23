CPL 2025: Imran Tahirs five-wicket masterclass powers Guyana Amazon Warriors to big win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

North Sound [Antigua], August 23 (ANI): Veteran spinner Imran Tahir rolled back the years with a stunning five-wicket haul as Guyana Amazon Warriors thrashed Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 83 runs in a rain-affected Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 clash at North Sound on Saturday. The victory marked the Warriors' second consecutive win, propelling them to second place on the points table, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Chasing a stiff target of 212, the Falcons got off to a blazing start, racing to 58 runs in just four overs. Dwaine Pretorius struck twice in quick succession, dismissing openers Rahkeem Cornwall and Jewel Andrew.

Karima Gore tried to keep the scoreboard ticking with a quickfire 31 off 14 balls, but once Romario Shepherd dismissed him in the fifth over, the innings started to unravel.

46-year-old skipper Imran Tahir produced a magical spell, starting with a double-wicket maiden in the seventh over, removing Shakib Al Hasan and captain Imad Wasim. Mixing his trademark googlies with clever flight, Tahir ripped through the middle order, reducing the Falcons from 77/3 to 116/8 in no time. He finished with figures of 5/21, his best-ever performance in the CPL, as the Falcons were bundled out for 128 in 15.2 overs.

Earlier, the Amazon Warriors posted a mammoth 211/3 after a rain delay disrupted play for nearly an hour. Shai Hope anchored the innings with a composed 82 off 54 balls, shifting gears after a slow start. From scoring 33 off his first 32 deliveries, Hope smashed 49 off the next 22 to power the innings.

He was brilliantly supported by Shimron Hetmyer, who played a breathtaking knock of 65 off just 26 balls, hammering five sixes and five fours. The duo stitched together a 106-run stand off only 44 balls for the third wicket.

A late cameo from Romario Shepherd, as he made an unbeaten 25 off just eight balls, ensured the Warriors finished on a high. They smashed 145 runs in the final nine overs, including 41 runs from the last two overs alone. (ANI)