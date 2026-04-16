CPL 2026 to kick off on August 7; Arnos Vale added as new venue

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will begin its 2026 season on August 7, with Arnos Vale in St Vincent and the Grenadines set to host matches for the first time in the tournament's history.

The league confirmed that this year's edition will be played across eight nations, equalling its widest geographical spread. According to ESPNcricinfo, the matches will take place in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

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CPL chief executive Pete Russell described the inclusion of Arnos Vale as a significant step. According to a press release, he called it "A fantastic venue with a proud cricket history" and expressed confidence that local fans would bring strong energy and atmosphere to the games.

Arnos Vale has previously hosted 36 men's international matches and was also one of the venues during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where conditions notably favoured spin bowling.

The 2026 season will run until September 20 and will feature a new franchise, the Jamaica Kingsmen, taking the total number of teams to seven. Their inclusion marks a structural expansion of the competition as it continues to grow in stature.

Three matches have been confirmed at Arnos Vale early in the tournament. The opening game on August 7 will see Jamaica Kingsmen take on Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. On August 8, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face Trinbago Knight Riders, followed by Antigua and Barbuda Falcons against St Lucia Kings on August 9.

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While the complete schedule is yet to be released, the playoffs, including the eliminator, two qualifiers, and the final, will be staged at Kensington Oval in Barbados from September 16 to 20.

The CPL will overlap with England's Hundred tournament, which could impact the availability of players such as Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford for the latter stages of the competition, who will be representing MI London.

CPL fixtures at Arnos Vale:

August 7 - Jamaica Kingsmen vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

August 8 - St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders