'Credit to them that they bowled well to our batters': MI Bowling Coach Mhambrey hails KKR bowlers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians suffered yet another defeat in their IPL 2026 campaign on Wednesday, when Kolkata Knight Riders defeated them by four wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After the defeat, MI Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey said the pitch at Eden Gardens had some spongy bounce, and it was unpredictable to judge the lengths.

Addressing the media at the post-match press conference, Mhambrey said, "It wasn't honestly that easy a wicket, not a normal Eden Gardens wicket. Had a spongy bounce over the period. If you see the first powerplay and then later on have a little bit of, you say it wasn't predictable. It was just a little bit up and down that made stroke making a little difficult.

He gave credit to KKR bowlers and accepted that they were 20-25 runs short of a fighting total.

"Great credit to them that they bowled well to our batters. And when you lose four wickets in the powerplay, it's always going to be difficult to come back. There was a lot of pressure on the batters as well to construct a partnership. You're going to have some doubt balls out there. But I still feel that if you look at the surface, the way we were batting, I still feel if we had got a partnership, we were some 20-25 runs short on this wicket. We still would have managed 160, and that would have been really competitive," said Mhambrey.

Coming to the match, KKR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. It was a scorching cameo of 32* in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes from Corbin Bosch, which took MI to 147/8 in 20 overs, with Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi and Cameron Green picking up two wickets each.

In the chase, Manish and Rovman Powell (40 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) top-scored as KKR chased the target in 18.5 overs with four wickets left.

With this win, their sixth in the previous seven games, KKR keep their playoff dream alive and kicking. With six wins and losses each and a no result, KKR are in sixth place in the points table. While MI is at the ninth spot with four wins and nine losses.

MI will face the Rajasthan Royals in their final game of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. RR desperately need a win to stay alive in the race for the playoffs, whereas MI are already eliminated.

Talking about the RR game, Mhambrey said, "Our preparation is simple; it's going to look at winning the games. That's what we've been doing. We've been focusing on this game as well, and earlier games as well, are winning games. And we're going to look back and say, how do we work around, construct a team around, what are the things that we need to learn from this game and take it to the next game, which allows us to win a game."