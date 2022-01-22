New Delhi: Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced its partnership with Cric Tracker which has acquired audio and video streaming rights to broadcast all its matches. Its video streaming rights will be for all markets other than India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

Sony Pictures Network India has the video rights for India, while Supreme TV has rights for Sri Lanka and GEO Sports and B Sports have video rights in Pakistan.

The league representing India, Asia, and rest of the world, is presently underway in the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman.

It has three teams, India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. The finals of the tournament will be played Saturday, 29 January.

The event is nine days long and has players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy and Kevin Pietersen among others competing. The format of the tournament is such that matches will be played in double round-robin, and each team will face the other two twice till two teams are left in the finals.

“We are extremely happy to announce this partnership. The platform has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years and has a strong followership of cricket fans," said Raman Raheja, CEO of the league.

Syed Sujjad Pasha, CEO, Cric Tracker, added, “We are excited to partner with Legends Cricket League. The players who are associated with the league are all cricketing gods in their respective nations. We will not only be able to leverage this partnership for our platform, but also help our existing fans relive the moments of past years. I thank the LLC team for joining hands and hope this relationship will be fruitful to both of us."

Actor Amitabh Bachchan joined the league as its ambassador. It also has former India coach, Ravi Shastri as its commissioner of cricketing.

Oman had also hosted the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches recently.

