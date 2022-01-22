Cric Tracker acquires audio, video streaming rights for Legends League Cricket

Syed Sujjad Pasha, CEO, Cric Tracker, added, “We are excited to partner with Legends Cricket League. The players who are associated with the league are all cricketing gods in their respective nations. We will not only be able to leverage this partnership for our platform, but also help our existing fans relive the moments of past years. I thank the LLC team for joining hands and hope this relationship will be fruitful to both of us."