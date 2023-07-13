Cricket arrives in US as Indian Americans, billionaire replicate IPL

It originated in England, but is widely played and watched in Commonwealth countries such as India, South Africa and Australia, and trails just soccer in global popularity. The Indian Premier League, launched in 2008, has become the commercial heartbeat of the sport, attracting the broadest audiences, the biggest stars and the most money. Bloomberg reported in May that Tiger Global Management is in advanced talks to buy a stake in India’s Rajasthan Royals for $40 million, valuing the team at $650 million.