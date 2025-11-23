Cricket Australia face $3M in loss despite Travis Head, Mitchell Starc heroics in Ashes opener in Perth; here's why

Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket haul in the match, coupled with Travis Head's whirlwind hundred - Australia couldn't be happier at the start of the Ashes as the home team defeated England inside two days in the first Test in Perth on Saturday. But despite the heroics, Cricket Australia is facing a loss of $3 million after the first Ashes Test got over in just two days.
The loss is mainly from the ticket revenue that Cricket Australia estimated from the third and fourth days of the now-finished Test match. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, a record 101,514 fans attended the Test (51,531 on Day 1) and (49,983 on Day 2).
The numbers surpassed the previous record of 96,463 in Perth from last year when India won the game in four days. In fact, Day 3 of the India vs Australia Test match last year was almost full house.
CA chief executive Todd Green had predicted the Test match won't go beyond Day 3 before the start of day's play on Saturday. "It's difficult for a number of different groups," Greenberg had told SEN. He also discussed the financial impact the CA had to bear because of the match finishing early. "Our broadcasters first of all.
“Certainly us, on ticket sales and our partners and sponsors. There's a big economic impact on this series,” he added. Following the Test match, Head felt sorry for the fans for finishing the game early. “Feel sorry for the people that can't come tomorrow,” he said.
Batting first, England were blown away by Starc's 7/58 to manage just 172 in the first innings. In reply, Australia succumbed to Ben Stokes' five-wicket haul to be all out for 132, giving the opposition a 40-run lead. Starc once again came to haunt England in the second innings.
With Starc taking three wickets and Scott Boland accounting for four English wickets, England were skittled out for just 164 in their second essay, to set a target of 205 runs for Australia with more than three days left to play. In the fourth innings, Australia rode on Head's 83-ball 123 and Marnus Labuschagne's 49-ball unbeaten 51 to win the game by 8 wickets.
