Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced that they will form an "independent forum" in a bid to re-hear testimonies from whoever were involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

The controversy came to light once again recently after former opener Usman Khawaja revealed in his book titled Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life that everyone within the Australian team were aware about sandpaper being used to alter the condition of the ball.

While David Warner defended Khawaja, stating that Australia skipper Pat Cummins threw Khawaja "under the bus". This was after Cummins held a 70-minute press conference in Sydney, where he stated that Khawaja's allegations are "complete and utter nonsense".

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CA says not ‘re-prosecuting’ investigation CA chief executive Todd Greenberg and interim chairman David Boon, while announcing the independent forum, stated that the board is not "re-prosecuting" the initial ball-tampering investigation. Greenberg added that no new sanctions will be issued to the players.

"We will look to be as transparent as we possibly can, whilst at the same time protecting the confidentiality of the people who come forward," Greenberg told reporters during a press conference in Hobart on Wednesday. Greenberg added that the "game is hurting at the moment" in the aftermath of "conflicting accounts of what transpired in Cape Town in 2018".

"It is not good for anyone. We need to find a path through and we need to heal," Greenberg added.

"We are indeed proud of the culture that the team has built over the past eight years. Our players and our leaders and our coaches deserve enormous credit for that, in particular Pat (Cummins) and Andrew (McDonald, the current coach) who lead this team with distinction. But we recognise the pain and hurt that events surrounding Sandpapergate have caused," the 55-year-old explained.

Sandpapergate controversy explained The 2018 sandpapergate scandal broke out during the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town. The then Australia opener Cameron Bancroft was seen applying sandpaper on the ball, with Warner and Steve Smith also involved.

Warner was the prime architect of the plan whereas Smith was also aware of it. All three players were handed lengthy bans by Cricket Australia. While Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, Smith and Warner were handed with 12-month bans.

Smith subsequently returned to international cricket in 2019, while Warner and Bancroft also resumed their careers after serving their respective suspensions.

The controversy remains one of the most damaging episodes in Australian cricket's history.