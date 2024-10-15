Suryakumar Yadav: From cricketing sensation to brand powerhouse
SummaryIndia’s 3-0 T20 series win against Bangladesh under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy adds another feather to his cap, as his brand portfolio crosses 20 endorsements in 2024.
Mumbai: Two days after leading India to a 3-0 sweep against Bangladesh in the T20 series, Suryakumar Yadav’s stature as both a cricketer and brand ambassador has soared to new heights. Affectionately known as SKY, the Indian T20 international skipper has established himself as a top choice for advertisers, with his endorsement portfolio now exceeding 20 brands. His consistent performances on the field, combined with his relatable and entertaining personality, have made him a brand magnet in 2024.