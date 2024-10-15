Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Suryakumar Yadav: From cricketing sensation to brand powerhouse

Suryakumar Yadav: From cricketing sensation to brand powerhouse

Gaurav Laghate

India’s 3-0 T20 series win against Bangladesh under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy adds another feather to his cap, as his brand portfolio crosses 20 endorsements in 2024.

Yadav’s influence extends to social media, where his Instagram following has skyrocketed from 3.5 million in 2022 to 16.6 million in 2024.
Mumbai: Two days after leading India to a 3-0 sweep against Bangladesh in the T20 series, Suryakumar Yadav’s stature as both a cricketer and brand ambassador has soared to new heights. Affectionately known as SKY, the Indian T20 international skipper has established himself as a top choice for advertisers, with his endorsement portfolio now exceeding 20 brands. His consistent performances on the field, combined with his relatable and entertaining personality, have made him a brand magnet in 2024.

Given that he made his international debut at 31 in 2021, many sports experts questioned his longevity. Yet, Yadav has defied expectations, with his endorsement fee soaring 350%, according to RISE Worldwide, the firm managing his commercial interests.

From charging 50-70 lakh per deal in 2022, Yadav now commands over 2 crore per deal per year, market sources say. Brands typically sign him for two years, spanning sectors like alcoholic beverages, sportswear, FMCG, insurance, and hospitality.

“Together with Surya, we have strategically crafted a unique space with brands, leveraging his distinctive personality and growing digital presence. Surya’s brand narrative focuses on his relatable qualities—combining humour, diligence on and off the pitch, and a family-centric personality that deeply resonates with consumers across verticals, making him a sought-after ambassador across sectors like grooming, beverages, automotive, hospitality, and FMCG," said Nikhil Bardia, head of RISE Worldwide.

Brands like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Reebok, and Lenskart align naturally with Yadav’s vibrant persona. He strikes a balance between relatability and star power, with Bardia attributing this to his “genuine interactions on social media", where he engages with pop culture, Bollywood, and his peers. This authenticity fuels trust among fans and brands alike.

Experts now rank Yadav among the top five active sports celebrities in terms of value, alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

From just four endorsements in 2021, Yadav’s portfolio has grown to include eyewear, grooming, insurance, and hospitality, making him the face of both global giants like Coca-Cola (Sprite) and emerging brands like Urban Gabru, a men’s grooming label. Other brands in his roster include Royal Stag, Indian Garage, Bru, Social (hospitality), YiPPee Noodles, Moha (sunscreen), Forma (cricket helmets), and Dream 11.

“Suryakumar Yadav, celebrated as Mr. 360 for his dynamic and versatile performance, aligns perfectly with ICICI Pru Life’s 360-degree protection plans," said Srinivas Balasubramanian, chief of product & marketing, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. “Just as SKY delivers under pressure, our plans provide reliable protection when needed most."

A two-time T20 International Cricketer of the Year, Yadav’s influence extends beyond cricket. His charisma and humour have made him a go-to choice for brands, which often incorporate his candid, fun-loving nature into their campaigns. This versatility allows him to excel in both solo endorsements and collaborative promotions, making him an invaluable asset for brands targeting younger audiences.

For ITC Sunfeast’s YiPPee Noodles, which signed Yadav in May 2024, his energy perfectly matches the brand's playful image. “His dynamic performance and playful persona, on and off the field, are in line with YiPPee. His match-winning catch at the T20 World Cup was an iconic Yippee moment for India," said Suresh Chand, head of marketing, Snacks Noodles and Pasta, ITC Ltd.

Yadav’s influence extends to social media, where his Instagram following has skyrocketed from 3.5 million in 2022 to 16.6 million in 2024, reflecting a 75% growth in just the past year. During the ICC World T20, Yadav amassed 1.3 million mentions and 19 million engagements, ranking just behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. His fanbase, a mix of cricket lovers and social media enthusiasts, has further solidified his status as a leading brand ambassador.

“Suryakumar is the strong, silent type—a performer without the hype. He's consistent and dependable, and his role as captain has further enhanced his brand," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman of advertising agency Rediffusion and founder of Indian Institute of Human Brands, a think tank on celebrity studies. “In our research at the Indian Institute of Human Brands, he scores high on attributes like trustworthiness, which is interesting. His lack of controversy is another major advantage, as more and more brands find these attributes attractive."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gaurav Laghate is a journalist with extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry. He currently serves as Senior Editor at Mint, where he oversees the consumer vertical. With a career spanning over 15 years, Laghate has established himself as an expert in business journalism, particularly focusing on the Indian market, technology, media, sports business, and corporate investments. Before joining Mint, Laghate worked with several notable publications such as The Economic Times, Business Standard and Television Post, where he tracked industry trends and provided in-depth analyses on various topics within the media and entertainment sectors. His work is known for its insightful commentary and detailed reporting on mergers, company strategies, new product launches, and industry insights from key players.
