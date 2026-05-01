Cricket Canada appoints Monty Desai as mens team head coach

Toronto [Canada], May 1 (ANI): Cricket Canada has appointed Monty Desai as Head Coach of the Men's National Team, announced the country's governing body of cricket on Friday.

Following Canada's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and ahead of key upcoming ICC pathway competitions, this appointment is being seen as a strategic step toward building momentum and achieving greater international consistency.

"Our foremost priority is to restore Cricket Canada's prominence through performance, professionalism, and a renewed and vitalised sense of purpose," said Arvinder Khosa, President of Cricket Canada, as quoted by a press release.

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"Appointing Monty Desai reflects this vision. His experience with Associate nations, most notably Nepal and Afghanistan, demonstrates his ability to transform teams through effective leadership, discipline, and a clear long-term plan. As we build on our recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup appearance, this year marks a pivotal moment, and we are confident that under his leadership, the team will make significant progress," he added.

Desai brings over 20 years of international coaching experience, including leading Nepal to regain ODI status and qualify for multiple ICC global events. He is widely respected for instilling belief, structure, and competitive discipline in emerging cricket nations.

"I am honoured to take on this responsibility and thank Cricket Canada for their trust," said Monty Desai. "My previous experience in Canada has given me a clear understanding of the system's potential and the passion that exists for the game. Associate cricket is an important driver in the global growth of cricket today, and teams like Nepal and Afghanistan have demonstrated what belief, discipline, and fearlessness can unlock. Canada has a similar opportunity, and my focus will be on building a culture that translates this potential into consistent performances on the international stage."

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This appointment aligns with Cricket Canada's broader commitment to strengthening the foundations of the sport through renewed accountability, enhanced player development pathways, and an environment that supports long-term growth.

"We warmly welcome Monty to Cricket Canada," said Paramjit Saini, Secretary, Cricket Canada. "His track record with teams such as Nepal and Afghanistan speaks for itself. He has helped Associate nations become competitive forces, and we are committed to providing full support as we work together to elevate Canadian cricket."