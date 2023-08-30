Cricket fans ‘deserve better’: Frustration over failure to book ODI World Cup 2023 tickets; booking app crashes1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:33 AM IST
BookMyShow faces glitches in ticket sales for the ODI World Cup 2023, leading to disappointment among fans.
Amid soaring excitement and anticipation, the ODI World Cup 2023 is poised to be a remarkable cricketing event, captivating enthusiasts worldwide. Ticket sales for the tournament, which officially commenced on August 25, witnessed an unprecedented rush that briefly overwhelmed the official booking platforms.
“Finally managed to get to the next page of world cup tickets after waiting for 1 and half hour and..... there were no tickets available. The one which one was available was not getting added to card," wrote one user.
“I will be shocked if anyone got a ticket," came from another.
Despite initial glitches, BookMyShow managed to regain control of the situation, albeit temporarily. An organized queue system was introduced, although some fans found themselves confronted with escalating waiting times. This was especially notable as the ticket sales were limited to a specific segment, further heightening the sense of anticipation for the main ticket release.
A unique element of this year's ticket sales was the delayed start, intensifying the eagerness among fans. The sale primarily targeted matches not involving the Indian team. Almost immediately, reports surfaced of enthusiasts facing difficulties while attempting to access the BookMyShow app, the designated ticketing partner for the impending World Cup 2023, scheduled to kick off on October 5.