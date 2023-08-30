Amid soaring excitement and anticipation, the ODI World Cup 2023 is poised to be a remarkable cricketing event, captivating enthusiasts worldwide. Ticket sales for the tournament, which officially commenced on August 25, witnessed an unprecedented rush that briefly overwhelmed the official booking platforms.

The enthusiasm, particularly for the initial non-Indian matches, surpassed expectations, resulting in a surge of online visitors, causing momentary disruptions to the ticketing systems. The official partner, Yuletprem, was unexpectedly faced with a challenge as they worked to rectify the situation swiftly.

In an innovative move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) collaborated with Mastercard, reserving a portion of the ODI World Cup tickets for India matches to be accessible to Mastercard holders starting August 29. However, the designated ticketing partner, BookMyShow, encountered a few hurdles, prompting a wave of disappointment among fans who eagerly anticipated snagging their seats via the platform.

“What a scam!! Such a pathetic ticket booking system for ICC Cricket World Cup. Can't even book any ticket for any match of team India. We fans deserve better," one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).