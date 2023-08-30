Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Cricket fans ‘deserve better’: Frustration over failure to book ODI World Cup 2023 tickets; booking app crashes

Cricket fans ‘deserve better’: Frustration over failure to book ODI World Cup 2023 tickets; booking app crashes

1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:33 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

BookMyShow faces glitches in ticket sales for the ODI World Cup 2023, leading to disappointment among fans.

Several fans have complained of not being able to book World Cup 2023 tickets on BookMyShow

Amid soaring excitement and anticipation, the ODI World Cup 2023 is poised to be a remarkable cricketing event, captivating enthusiasts worldwide. Ticket sales for the tournament, which officially commenced on August 25, witnessed an unprecedented rush that briefly overwhelmed the official booking platforms.

The enthusiasm, particularly for the initial non-Indian matches, surpassed expectations, resulting in a surge of online visitors, causing momentary disruptions to the ticketing systems. The official partner, Yuletprem, was unexpectedly faced with a challenge as they worked to rectify the situation swiftly.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi meets Bollywood stars ahead of Asia Cup 2023 | VIDEO

In an innovative move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) collaborated with Mastercard, reserving a portion of the ODI World Cup tickets for India matches to be accessible to Mastercard holders starting August 29. However, the designated ticketing partner, BookMyShow, encountered a few hurdles, prompting a wave of disappointment among fans who eagerly anticipated snagging their seats via the platform.

“What a scam!! Such a pathetic ticket booking system for ICC Cricket World Cup. Can't even book any ticket for any match of team India. We fans deserve better," one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Finally managed to get to the next page of world cup tickets after waiting for 1 and half hour and..... there were no tickets available. The one which one was available was not getting added to card," wrote one user.

“I will be shocked if anyone got a ticket," came from another.

Despite initial glitches, BookMyShow managed to regain control of the situation, albeit temporarily. An organized queue system was introduced, although some fans found themselves confronted with escalating waiting times. This was especially notable as the ticket sales were limited to a specific segment, further heightening the sense of anticipation for the main ticket release.

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly picks his ODI squad; Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan among 15 players list

A unique element of this year's ticket sales was the delayed start, intensifying the eagerness among fans. The sale primarily targeted matches not involving the Indian team. Almost immediately, reports surfaced of enthusiasts facing difficulties while attempting to access the BookMyShow app, the designated ticketing partner for the impending World Cup 2023, scheduled to kick off on October 5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.