On December 1, former India all-rounder Robin Singh shared a gratitude post on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, which carried the hashtag #GodIsGood, Singh expressed thankfulness for his achievements in cricket.

“For me there was no blueprint for success .. my road was mine alone. A Trinidadian in the 80s in Madras trying to break through… today when I think of it … I too can’t believe I did it. No Godfather, no short cuts but the difficult road led to a beautiful destination,” he wrote.

The post has now become viral on social media. So far, Singh’s post has received nearly 8 lakh views and nearly 1,000 comments.

“You brought credence to fielding, running between wickets, fitness, batting and winning many a games. Cricket became interesting when you started playing for India,” wrote one fan while another posted, “Sir no one can forget your innings against Pakistan at dhaka & many more fighting knocks. The fielding which was enough to cheer up the crowd. You are a fighter & inspiration to many kids of 90's like me.”

“You are one of the finest Indian cricketers that we have seen especially in the 50 overs format. You were way ahead of your times during your playing days. The best all-rounder of that era,” came from one Indian cricket fan.

“You had set high standards on fielding by saving valuable runs. At same time with running between wickets you steals many singles …Great man ..hats off,” posted another.

Robin Singh seemed surprised by the reactions to his post sharing an old copy of the iconic Sportstar magazine, which featured the man himself on the cover.

“Wow! Did not expect this “kind” of response. Thank you all for the love,” he wrote.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the 61-year-old came to India at the age of 19. Singh surrendered his Caribbean passport to play cricket for India.

Robin Singh’s cricket career Robin Singh played 136 ODIs, scoring 2,336 runs with one century and nine fifties. A dependable all-rounder, he took 69 wickets with a best of 5/22. His domestic career was stellar, boasting 22 centuries in first-class cricket and excelling in limited-overs formats with valuable contributions.

Singh has been a part of the Mumbai Indians coaching team in the IPL since 2010. He was the Head Coach between 2010-2012, a period when MI emerged as a strong team.

Since then, MI have won 5 IPL titles. Singh is currently the Head Coach of MI Emirates, MI's sister team that plays in the International League T20.