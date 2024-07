After batting first, India put up a total of 201/5 in 20 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana was the first to get out. When she was dismissed by Kavisha Egodage for 13 off 9 balls, India were 23/1.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was India's highest scorer. She scored 66 off 47 balls before getting run out. Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten at 64 off 29 balls.

The UAE managed to get 121/6 in 20 overs and lost the match by 80 runs.