Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Cricket: India beat UAE in Women's Asia Cup by 78 runs; Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh highest scorers
BREAKING NEWS

Cricket: India beat UAE in Women's Asia Cup by 78 runs; Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh highest scorers

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Women's Asia Cup: India defeated the UAE by 78 runs on July 21.

Cricket: India beat UAE in Women's Asia Cup by 78 runs; Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh highest scorers (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI07_09_2024_000324A)

After batting first, India put up a total of 201/5 in 20 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana was the first to get out. When she was dismissed by Kavisha Egodage for 13 off 9 balls, India were 23/1.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was India's highest scorer. She scored 66 off 47 balls before getting run out. Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten at 64 off 29 balls.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The UAE managed to get 121/6 in 20 overs and lost the match by 80 runs.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!