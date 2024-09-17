Cricket: India vs Bangladesh Test and T20I series; full schedule, squads, LIVE streaming details and more

India will host Bangladesh from September 19 to mid-October for two Tests and three T20Is. The first Test will be held in Chennai, followed by T20Is in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated17 Sep 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Cricket: India vs Bangladesh Test and T20I series; full schedule, squads, LIVE streaming details and more (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
The Bangladesh tour of India will start on September 19 and continue until mid-October. The series kicks off with the first Test between India and Bangladesh, which will be held from September 19 to 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Following this, the second Test will take place between September 27 and October 1 at Green Park in Kanpur.

Also Read | Arjun Tendulkar makes his mark with 9-wicket haul in domestic cricket

After the Test matches, the focus will shift to the T20 International series. The first T20I is scheduled for October 6 at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. The second T20I will be played on October 9 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The series will conclude with the third T20I on October 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bangladesh will be looking for their first victory against India in red-ball cricket. They are in high spirits after a convincing series win over Pakistan.

Also Read | No Shubman Gill in T20I cricket series against Bangladesh

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, will play their first domestic series under Gautam Gambhir as their head coach, with Morne Morkel overseeing the bowling unit. The team is strengthened by the return of Virat Kohli, who missed the early season due to the birth of his second child.

India vs Bangladesh Test squads

India Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav claims Kohli played cricket under his captaincy, gets trolled

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of interest in “India vs Bangladesh” on Google:

India vs Bangladesh: How to watch

For viewers in India, India vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available for free via JioCinema. For TV viewers, the matches will be available on Sports18 Channel.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsCricket: India vs Bangladesh Test and T20I series; full schedule, squads, LIVE streaming details and more

