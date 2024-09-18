Cricket: India vs Bangladesh Test series; 5 key battles to watch out for

India will face Bangladesh in a much-anticipated Test series starting in Chennai, with several crucial matchups that could decide the outcome.

India's formidable home record, boasting a 40-4 win-loss tally since 2013, makes this a daunting challenge for Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh enter the series on a high after defeating Pakistan 2-0 while India must recover from recent setbacks.

Indian spinners vs Bangladesh batters India’s spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will look to exploit Bangladesh’s middle and lower order. Historically, Indian spinners have dominated on home pitches, and the challenge will intensify for Bangladesh’s batters as they face world-class spin on turning tracks. Their ability to counter spin bowling could determine their survival in the series.

Rohit Sharma vs Nahid Rana Rohit Sharma, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, will face the challenge of Bangladesh's fast bowler, Nahid Rana. Known for his pace, Rana regularly clocks 145-150 kmph and was instrumental in Bangladesh’s comeback win against Pakistan. India may opt for pace-friendly pitches, but Rana’s speed will test the Indian openers, making this a key battle in the series. Rohit, on the other hand, is known for his aggressive approach as a batter.

Also Read | Rinku Singh memes flood social media, thanks to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh spinners Virat Kohli has returned to form in limited-overs cricket after a dip from 2019-2021. However, his Test performances have drawn comparisons to contemporaries like Joe Root. Kohli’s weakness against spin will be tested by Bangladesh’s experienced spinners, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Kohli’s performance against them could define his Test season as India has 10 Test matches lined up over the next six months.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shadman Islam Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam will be up against one of the toughest bowlers in world cricket, Jasprit Bumrah. Shadman displayed excellent temperament against Pakistan. However, Bumrah’s lethal form and unpredictability make him a formidable opponent, especially after a long break. How Shadman handles Bumrah could set the tone for Bangladesh’s innings.