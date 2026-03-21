Cricket Ireland aiming to launch 'Euro Nations Cup' in 2027

Dublin [Ireland], March 21 (ANI): Cricket Ireland is eying to launch "Euro Nations Cup" with Chair Brian MacNeice confident that the tournament could launch as soon as 2027, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to the news report, the Euro Nations Cup could be like the Asia Cup, which will see European teams, including England, Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands and Italy. The tournament would most likely be in T20 format, involving both men's and women's fixtures.

"I've had this on the table for discussion with various stakeholders for quite some time," MacNeice said on Friday, while launching Ireland's home international fixtures for 2026. "It's something that I'm very passionate about and that I fundamentally believe in," ESPNcricinfo quoted MacNeice as saying.

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"The conversations have now developed and evolved to a point that I'm much more confident that it is going to happen. There's multiple stakeholders that will be part of that in due course, but I would anticipate that it will kick off in the summer of '27, and the precise format and detail of it will be announced in due course - I would expect in the next couple of months," he added.

"There's ongoing discussions with various stakeholders and parties associated with it. To be clear from the outset, that's a men's and women's event. It's a little bit early from a broadcaster perspective to be going out until it's all locked in, but we anticipate that there will be broadcast appetite for it," MacNeice said.

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Earlier, Cricket Ireland announced a packed home schedule for its men's and women's teams, which includes two T20Is against India in June. Ireland will start the season by hosting 2021 ICC World Test Champions New Zealand at Belfast from May 27-30 onwards, as per the ICC.

Following this will be a two-match T20I series against India from June 26-28. From August 5 to 14 onwards, Ireland will be hosting Afghanistan for five ODIs.

Meanwhile, the women's team will gear up for the fourth edition of the ICC Women's Championship. As part of the cycle, Ireland will host India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the West Indies, while touring England, Australia, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka.

The schedule kickstarts with a home series against West Indies in July, followed by away tours to England in September and Zimbabwe in early 2027.

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