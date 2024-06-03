‘Cricket is a dead sport’: Netizens blast ICC over empty stands during WI vs PNG T20 World Cup clash
West Indies start T20 World Cup 2024 with a narrow win against Papua New Guinea. Lack of spectators at Providence Stadium in Guyana raises concerns. Fans criticize ICC over low attendance, citing early morning timings and high ticket prices.
Two-time champions West Indies kicked off their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a narrow victory over Papua New Guinea at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. A half-century from Sese Bau helped PNG to 136/8 in their 20 overs, which should have been an easy total for the hosts to chase down, but a few hiccups along the way made the task difficult. In the end, West Indies managed to chase down the total from the last ball of the 19th over of the match.