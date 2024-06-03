Two-time champions West Indies kicked off their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a narrow victory over Papua New Guinea at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. A half-century from Sese Bau helped PNG to 136/8 in their 20 overs, which should have been an easy total for the hosts to chase down, but a few hiccups along the way made the task difficult. In the end, West Indies managed to chase down the total from the last ball of the 19th over of the match.

More than the specifics of the WI vs PNG match, however, one issue that has taken centre stage is the lack of spectators at the Providence Stadium to watch their home team. Social media users were quick to lash out at the International Cricket Council (ICC), questioning how a World Cup opener in the host nation could have empty stands.

What's even more surprising is that New York's Nassau Cricket Stadium, which is hosting an ICC event for the first time, was packed for both the USA-Canada match and the warm-up match between Bangladesh and India.

Netizens blast ICC over low spectator count in Guyana:

Social media users had a number of stories as to why the stands were empty during the WI vs PNG match. Some users suggested it could have been due to the early morning time slot, while others suggested the phenomenon could be attributed to high ticket prices.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) while questioning low spectator count during WI vs PNG match wrote, “I have seen these stands fully filled during the CPL. West Indies fans are so passionate yet we can see empty stands during the West Indies match day only. Really surprised. What does this explain?"

Another user while attributing high ticket prices for the low spectator count wrote, “Empty stands are seen in Guyana for the morning match WI vs PNG high ticketing prices have resulted in less crowds? Or They are not interested in Morning matches????"

“SPARSE ATTENDANCE AT GUYANA STADIUM:- The decision to schedule a morning match coupled with the high cost of tickets has led to noticeably sparse crowds in the stands at the Guyana stadium." A user while questioning the morning timing of the WI vs PNG match wrote.

Another user while questioning the future of cricket wrote, “Cricket is a dead sport outside the subcontinent; no one cares about it anymore."

