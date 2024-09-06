Cricket is banned in this Italian town while right-wing mayor charges ₹9,325 fine for playing the game; here’s why

Monfalcone, Italy, has banned cricket, imposing fines of €100. Mayor Anna Maria Cisint, concerned about cultural changes, argues there’s no space or funds for a cricket pitch. The ban reflects tensions in a town with a significant foreign population, mainly Bangladeshi Muslims.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Sep 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Cricket is banned in this Italian town as right-wing mayor charges <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,325 fine for playing the game; here’s why
Cricket is banned in this Italian town as right-wing mayor charges ₹9,325 fine for playing the game; here’s why(Pixabay)

Monfalcone, a town in northern Italy, has apparently banned playing cricket. Playing cricket in the town could lead to fines of 9,325 (100 euros).

The BBC spoke to a group of Bangladeshi friends practising cricket under the hot Italian sun in a small concrete area near Trieste airport. They avoided playing in Monfalcone itself due to the apparent ban imposed by the mayor, as per the group.

Also Read | New Zealand cricket team lands in Delhi ahead of Test series | Video

Mayor Anna Maria Cisint, associated with a right-wing political party, gained her position largely due to her strong stance against immigration. She has since focused on safeguarding her community and upholding Christian traditions.

In a conversation with the BBC, she expressed concerns that their heritage was being forgotten and that changes led to a decline in values.

“There’s a very strong process of Islamic fundamentalism here. A culture where women are treated very badly and oppressed by men,” she said.

Also Read | Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, wife Rivaba shares pictures

The ban on cricket in Monfalcone highlights the underlying conflicts in the town, as per the BBC. Monfalcone's population is more than 30,000. Around one-third of the residents are foreign nationals. Many of them are Bangladeshi Muslims who first migrated in the late 1990s for work, as per the publication.

During her two terms as mayor, Cisint has made decisions that affected the local Bangladeshi community, such as removing benches from the town square where they used to come together.

Why ban cricket?

Regarding her ban on cricket, Mayor Cisint argues that there is neither the space nor the funds for a new pitch. She also cited safety concerns with cricket balls. Mayor Cisint said she would not allow the Bangladeshis to play cricket in Monfalcone.

Also Read | Indian team should not go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Former Pak cricketer

“They’ve given nothing to this city, to our community. Zero. They are free to go and play cricket anywhere else… outside of Monfalcone,” she told the publication.

Meanwhile, in India, the search for “cricket” trends high on Google:

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsCricket is banned in this Italian town while right-wing mayor charges ₹9,325 fine for playing the game; here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue