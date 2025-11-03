'Cricket is everyone's...': Harmanpreet Kaur sartorial dig at Gentlemen's Game narrative after World Cup victory

A day after leading the Indian women's cricket team to its first ICC World Cup title, captain Harmanpreet Kaur took a dig at people who label the sport a 'gentelman's Game'. In an instagram post, Kaur posed with the ICC woman's world cup trophy.

In the picture, she can be seen lying face down with the trophy. She is seen wearing a jersey, with the message, "Cricket is gentlemen's game everyone's game".

Check out the viral post here:

The image quickly struck a chord with social media users, with fans flooding the comments section with praise and admiration.

A user wrote, “The T-shirt says everything.”

“This is the post you were talking about in the post match celebrations,” another user wrote.

“Proud,” the third user wrote.

“Thank you Captain,” the fourth user wrote on Instagram.

“Captain Leader Legend,” the fifth user wrote.

On November 2, Harmanpreet led India to their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Despite a two-hour rain delay, the final turned into a night of celebration as India ended decades of heartbreak with a dominant all-round performance.

Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start, putting up a 104-run partnership marked by fearless strokeplay. Their stand set the tone for a memorable victory that cemented India’s place in cricketing history.

With her on-field leadership and off-field message, Harmanpreet Kaur reminded fans that the game truly belongs to everyone — not just the gentlemen.