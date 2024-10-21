Cricket: MS Dhoni to quit Chennai Super Kings, IPL and play T10 in UAE? What we know so far

MS Dhoni’s future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has become a topic of much speculation. At 43, with a persistent knee injury and no clear statement about retirement, questions continue to arise regarding his plans for the upcoming seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Dhoni remains silent, CSK management is waiting for his decision and hoping he will continue to lead the team. There is also speculation that Dhoni may be considering a new challenge in a different format, particularly T10 cricket.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Global Sports, earlier expressed his belief that Dhoni might explore T10 cricket, following the path of other retired Indian cricketers such as Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan.

Given MSD’s success in Tests, ODIs and T20s, the ultra-fast T10 format in Abu Dhabi, UAE, could be an exciting new challenge for him.

“I think outside of the top level of international cricketers playing, current India internationals are not allowed to play outside of the Indian Premier League. The recently retired players, almost all the big names of India, have come to play T10. So yes, we can expect MS Dhoni to be playing T10 when he makes up his mind," Shaji told ANI.

Dhoni’s future in CSK CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently shared Dhoni’s response about the team’s retention plans for IPL 2025. Viswanathan mentioned that CSK would love for Dhoni to play another season, but the legendary cricketer has not yet confirmed his decision.

Dhoni has promised to communicate his final choice before the October 31 retention deadline. While MS Dhoni had previously hinted that IPL 2024 might be his last, CSK's failure to reach the playoffs this year could have influenced a possible change in his plans.

Though Dhoni has reduced his appearances to brief yet impactful moments in the IPL, his strike rate remains impressive. In IPL 2023, he maintained a strike rate of 182.45. The next season, his strike rate jumped to 220.54, averaging 53.66.