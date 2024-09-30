Cricket: Rain plays a big part whenever India vs Bangladesh Test ends in a draw; Kanpur match likely to disappoint fans

The India vs. Bangladesh 2nd Test match in Kanpur is likely to be a draw due to washed-out days caused by rain. While there was no game on Day 2 due to a heavy downpour, the possibility of any session was ruled out on Day 3 despite clear skies and sunshine due to a wet outfield.

The Test match, the 2nd and final game in the ongoing series, resumed on Day 4. However, there seems to be not enough time for three sessions. Bangladesh are 205/6 at lunch, with Mominul Haque scoring an unbeaten century for his team.

His teammates and the Indian players praised Haque for his impressive innings. Bangladesh scored 98 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 31 overs. Though the pitch didn’t offer much help for the Indian pacers, they maintained tight lines, with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim through slight movement while he tried to leave the ball.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Litton Das while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the wicket of veteran Shakib Al Hasan, playing his final Test match. Assuming India managed to bundle out the visitors in the first session after lunch with a score of around 250, the hosts need to score around 500 before they withdraw and ask Bangladesh to chase it. That seems highly unlikely even though you never know with batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

Sharma and Kohli have retired from T20I cricket. However, if they get into the 20-ver mood, anything is possible. However, at the moment, Indian cricket fans must be disappointed as they expected another victory. In 14 Tests between the two, India have won 12.

Draws between India and Bangladesh If this match ends in a draw, this will be the only third time while India and Bangladesh have been playing Test matches against each other since 2000-2001.

The first draw took place in 2007. The rain-affected Chattogram Test match was heavily dominated by Indian batters, with Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly scoring a century each. India declared at 387/8. Bangladesh were all out in their first innings for 238. India, willing to go for the kill, declared at 100/6. However, only 28 overs were left to play, and the hosts managed to hold the fort at 104/2.