Cricket returns to Olympics: Here's how fans, cricketers and celebrities react
The inclusion of Cricket in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics exemplifies the rising popularity of the game, which also became the part of Asian Games 2023 in China.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday officially included Cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The development comes amid the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup in India which is attracting a huge number of people. The inclusion of the game in the Olympics exemplifies the rising popularity of the game, which also became the part of Asian Games 2023 in China.
India's Mr. 360 degree Surayakumar Yadav also reacted to the development and said “Happy and thrilled to hear the news of inclusion of Cricket in the Olympic Games. Another opportunity to represent our country at a global stage."
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay also responded to the development and said the news coming during ICC World Cup 2023 is "truly an icing on cake". "We are thrilled that cricket's inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said as quoted by an ICC statement.
“To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully, many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike. I would like to thank the International Olympic Committee and LA28 for their support and for their trust in our organisation's ability to deliver a world-class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world."
"The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, is truly icing on the cake. The innings have just begun, and we cannot wait to see where this incredible journey leads," concluded Barclay.
‘Opportunity for cricket to extend its global footprint’: Neeraj Chopra
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra said “It's great tidings for India as we have a great cricket team and some superb up-and-coming players with a lot of potential. The sport’s inclusion at LA28 will be an opportunity for cricket to extend its global footprint and encourage more countries to take up the sport seriously."
“I was an athlete before I became an actor and sports is in my DNA. Cricket is like a religion in India and so, it’s really exciting," Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone said.
