Cricket returns to Olympics: Here's how fans, cricketers and celebrities react

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday officially included Cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The development comes amid the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup in India which is attracting a huge number of people. The inclusion of the game in the Olympics exemplifies the rising popularity of the game, which also became the part of Asian Games 2023 in China.

The formal approval of the inclusion of Cricket in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirms the reintegration of this global sport into the Olympic Games program, an event last witnessed in 1900.

Cricket is part of the 5 new games approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session others being squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse, and flag football. The announcement was made by IOC President Thomas Bach and the move was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members.

While making the pitch for including cricket in the Olympics, Niccolo Campriani, who is the sports director at LA28 mentioned the popularity of India's star Virat Kohli. “We are thrilled to welcome the world's second most popular sport with an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide. Some of you would be wondering why in LA. The Commitment to growing cricket in the US is real and it is already happening with the launch of Major League Cricket this year, which exceeded expectations," Niccolo Campriani said.

'Cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion'

While reacting to the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, IOC Member Nita Ambani said, “I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028! Cricket is one of the most loved sports globally, and the second most watched. For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion! So I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the 141st IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will create deeper engagement for the Olympic Movement in newer geographies. And at the same time, provides a boost to cricket’s growing international popularity..…"