Cricket returns to Olympics: Here's how fans, cricketers and celebrities react

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday officially included Cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The development comes amid the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup in India which is attracting a huge number of people. The inclusion of the game in the Olympics exemplifies the rising popularity of the game, which also became the part of Asian Games 2023 in China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid, dubs it 'dream of 140 crore Indians' The formal approval of the inclusion of Cricket in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirms the reintegration of this global sport into the Olympic Games program, an event last witnessed in 1900.

Cricket is part of the 5 new games approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session others being squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse, and flag football. The announcement was made by IOC President Thomas Bach and the move was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While making the pitch for including cricket in the Olympics, Niccolo Campriani, who is the sports director at LA28 mentioned the popularity of India's star Virat Kohli. “We are thrilled to welcome the world's second most popular sport with an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide. Some of you would be wondering why in LA. The Commitment to growing cricket in the US is real and it is already happening with the launch of Major League Cricket this year, which exceeded expectations," Niccolo Campriani said.

'Cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion' While reacting to the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, IOC Member Nita Ambani said, “I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028! Cricket is one of the most loved sports globally, and the second most watched. For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion! So I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the 141st IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will create deeper engagement for the Olympic Movement in newer geographies. And at the same time, provides a boost to cricket’s growing international popularity..…"

India's Mr. 360 degree Surayakumar Yadav also reacted to the development and said “Happy and thrilled to hear the news of inclusion of Cricket in the Olympic Games. Another opportunity to represent our country at a global stage." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay also responded to the development and said the news coming during ICC World Cup 2023 is "truly an icing on cake". "We are thrilled that cricket's inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said as quoted by an ICC statement.

“To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully, many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike. I would like to thank the International Olympic Committee and LA28 for their support and for their trust in our organisation's ability to deliver a world-class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world."

Also Read: Former Indian batter hopes for cricket's inclusion in Olympics calls ‘T20 ideal’ "The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, is truly icing on the cake. The innings have just begun, and we cannot wait to see where this incredible journey leads," concluded Barclay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Opportunity for cricket to extend its global footprint’: Neeraj Chopra Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra said “It's great tidings for India as we have a great cricket team and some superb up-and-coming players with a lot of potential. The sport’s inclusion at LA28 will be an opportunity for cricket to extend its global footprint and encourage more countries to take up the sport seriously."

“I was an athlete before I became an actor and sports is in my DNA. Cricket is like a religion in India and so, it’s really exciting," Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!