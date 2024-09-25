Cricket | ‘Unsafe’ stand at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium can’t hold 50 fans in India vs Bangladesh Test: Report

Ahead of the India-Bangladesh Test, PWD has declared a stand at Green Park Stadium unsafe, allowing only 1,700 out of 4,800 seats in Balcony C to be sold. Officials warned that the stand may collapse under crowd weight and requires immediate repairs.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published25 Sep 2024, 04:09 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has declared one of the stands at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium unsafe just a few days before the second Test between India and Bangladesh, according to The Indian Express.

The structure might not hold the full crowd and could collapse under the weight, officials believe. Due to this, less than half of the Balcony C stand's seats will be available for sale during the match.

Also Read | Watch: ‘Arrogant’ Virat Kohli refuses to shake hands with fan in Kanpur

“The PWD has raised some issues and we have agreed that we will not sell all the tickets of Balcony C. We have been told to sell only 1,700 tickets for the stand, which has a capacity of 4,800. The repair work will continue for the next couple of days,” the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) CEO Ankit Chatterjee told the publication.

PWD officials have expressed concerns about the safety of a section of the stadium, saying it could be dangerous if a large crowd gathers there. On September 24, engineers inspected the Balcony C stand for almost six hours.

Also Read | ’Special treatment’ to Virat, Rohit may hurt ’Indian cricket’: Ex-player warns

After the workers had left the stands around 5 PM, officials from the PWD and the UPCA met near the stand. They understood that the stand would not be able to handle its full seating capacity. They advised the UPCA to close this stand before the match, the publication added.

Stand can’t hold 50 fans

An engineer explained that the stand might not even hold the weight of 50 fans if they become excited and jump. He mentioned that this part of the stadium urgently requires repairs.

Also Read | Viral video: Rohit Sharma plays hilarious prank on Shubman Gill | Watch

“This stand won’t be able to take the weight of even 50 fans if they start jumping after Rishabh Pant hits a six. This part of the stadium is in dire need of repair,” a PWD engineer told the publication.

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match in Kanpur will start on September 27. India are 1-0 ahead in the cricket series.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Cricket | 'Unsafe' stand at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium can't hold 50 fans in India vs Bangladesh Test: Report

