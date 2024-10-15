Will Virat Kohli shine in India vs New Zealand Test series? His recent stats against the visitors are not promising

Virat Kohli has been under pressure to perform well. Recently, his form has been inconsistent, which has concerned many fans.

Cricket fans across India are eagerly anticipating a strong performance from Virat Kohli in the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand. With the series starting on October 16 at Bengaluru’s M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, fans hope that Kohli can deliver a significant score to help India dominate the matches.

Despite being just 53 runs short of reaching 9,000 Test runs, Kohli has not scored a fifty in his last six innings this year. His last century in Test cricket was against the West Indies in July 2023. For someone as capable as Kohli, fans expect much more than that.

In the recent Test matches against Bangladesh, Kohli left his fans longing for more. In the first Test, he scored 6 and 17 respectively. In the next, he scored 47 and 29* respectively. Kohli's struggle to convert starts into big scores has reminded fans of his difficult period between 2019 and 2023.

Virat Kohli stats against New Zealand Virat Kohli’s last Test match against the Kiwis was in December 2021. In the first innings of that match, he was out for a duck. In the second innings of the Mumbai Test, he scored 36.

Before that, he played against New Zealand in June 2021 and scored 57 in 2 innings. It was the World Test Championship Final in Southampton, England. India lost that match.

In February 2020, Kohli played 2 Test matches against New Zealand when India toured the country. Kohli’s total score in 4 innings was 28.

In September-October 2016, Kohli played 3 Test matches against the Kiwis. He struggled in Kanpur and Kolkata, scoring 81 runs in two Tests. However, in the 3rd Test in Indore, King Kohli scored a double hundred.

Previously, Kohli scored an unbeaten century against New Zealand in February 2014. He scored another hundred in August 2012.