Cricket West Indies aims for day-night test against Australia at the Sabina Park in Jamaica

New Delhi [India] April 3 (ANI): Cricket West Indies representatives are optimistic that Sabina Park in Jamaica can accommodate its inaugural day-night Test when Australia comes for the third match of their series in July. Sabina Park has not hosted any day-night international cricket because of the inadequate lighting quality, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket Australia supports the idea of the Test being a day-night event, and it is understood that officials will travel to Jamaica this month for a pre-tour inspection. Australia has never participated in a day-night Test match outside its home country.

West Indies Cricket Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring expressed his excitement about hosting the first day-night match at Sabina Park, contingent on the timely completion of the new lighting system to the required specifications. He emphasized that they have a robust monitoring system in place to support the Jamaica Cricket Association and the Jamaican government in achieving this goal.

"It is of course subject to the new lighting system that's being implemented at Sabina Park, that it is finished in time and of course to specification we have in place a very strong monitoring and support system to help the Jamaica Cricket Association and the Jamaican government achieve this. We are certainly looking forward to hosting the very first day-night match." Chris Dehring said as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

West Indies previously hosted a one-day-night Test against Sri Lanka in Barbados in 2018. They will begin their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with three home Tests against Australia. Cricket West Indies (CWI) revealed an action-packed schedule for the senior men's and women's teams from May to December 2025, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures.

The three home series against Australia, running from June 25 to July 16, will be Daren Sammy's first Test assignment as West Indies head coach since taking over from red-ball coach Andre Coley.