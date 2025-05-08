Cricket West Indies says ‘monitoring’ players' safety in IPL, PSL amid India-Pakistan tensions

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is closely monitoring the growing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan to ensure players' safety in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Advertisement

The recent political tensions between India and Pakistan stemmed when 26 innocent lives were lost during the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 on broad daylight. In retaliation, India hit back with a missile attack that demolished nine terrorists camps in Pakistan on the week hours of Wednesday.

In a latest development, the Indian government said that it has neutralised Pakistani attack drones and destroyed an air defence system in Lahore. “Cricket West Indies (CWI) is closely monitoring the escalating situation between India and Pakistan following recent military actions in the region,” CWI said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are in active communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and our players currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL),” the statement further added.

Advertisement

List of West Indies players in IPL, PSL As many as eight West Indies players are playing in IPL 2025 - Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Nicholas Pooran, Shamar Joseph (Lucknow Super Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals), Romario Shepherd (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Sherfane Rutherford (Gujarat Titans).

On the other hand, PSL 2025 has five players from the Caribbean - Jason Holder (Islamabad United), Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope (Multan Sultans), Alzarri Joseph (Peshawar Zalmi), Akeal Hosein (Quetta Gladiators).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings rescheduled Meanwhile, the PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on May 8 had to be postponed after the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (match venue) was damaged by a drone attack.

Advertisement