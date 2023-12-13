Cricket will make the Olympics bigger and better
Summary
- As the games feature more sports, they should be spread across several cities
The Cricket World Cup claims to be the sport’s most prestigious international contest. But it may soon face competition for that title. From 2028, cricket could feature in the Olympic games. On October 15th officials from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), meeting in Mumbai, are expected to ratify cricket’s inclusion at the Los Angeles games, along with lacrosse, squash, flag football and baseball (for men) or softball (for women).