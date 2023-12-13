Cricket will make the Olympics bigger and better

There is a simpler solution: spread the Olympics across cities. Only tradition mandates that the games be hosted in one place. It is far better for the burden—and honour—to be shared across many cities in a country, or even the world. Lacrosse in Montreal, football in Manchester and cricket in Mumbai would require much less investment from each host, and would make the Olympics a truly global event. Fans who attend the games are unlikely to complain. Those travelling to Paris next year to catch the showjumping are unlikely to shuffle over to watch breakdancing. In a fractious world, the Olympics provide a rare shared celebration. A bigger selection of sports allows more to join the party. There is no reason why it has to be in one place.

