"...just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament..." — As Team India faced defeat against Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 on Sunday, cricket legends, fans and social media users expressed support and appreciation for the unit, with many calling it just a bad day at work. Many people took to social media to share heartfelt notes for Team India, consoling them and expressing their ardent support for the team.

Sachin Tendulkar called it Team India's "hard luck" and said, "just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament can be heartbreaking. I can imagine the agony of the players, fans and well-wishers and what they must be going through. Losses are a part of the sport but let us remember that this unit gave their all for us throughout the tournament."

Meanwhile, World Cup final players Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami said they were left heartbroken after the loss.

India opener Shubman Gill penned a moving message on Monday and also made a bold assertion for the Indian team's supporters across the world. He expressed unwavering faith in the Men in Blue's ability to succeed in any situation. He insisted that sometimes giving it your all is insufficient, stating that this is not the end. Gill amassed 354 runs in nine innings with the help of 4 half-centuries.