"...just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament..." — As Team India faced defeat against Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 on Sunday, cricket legends, fans and social media users expressed support and appreciation for the unit, with many calling it just a bad day at work. Many people took to social media to share heartfelt notes for Team India, consoling them and expressing their ardent support for the team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin Tendulkar called it Team India's "hard luck" and said, "just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament can be heartbreaking. I can imagine the agony of the players, fans and well-wishers and what they must be going through. Losses are a part of the sport but let us remember that this unit gave their all for us throughout the tournament."

Meanwhile, World Cup final players Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami said they were left heartbroken after the loss.

India opener Shubman Gill penned a moving message on Monday and also made a bold assertion for the Indian team's supporters across the world. He expressed unwavering faith in the Men in Blue's ability to succeed in any situation. He insisted that sometimes giving it your all is insufficient, stating that this is not the end. Gill amassed 354 runs in nine innings with the help of 4 half-centuries.

Shreyas Iyer said in a post on X, "We're heartbroken, it still hasn't sunk in and it won't for a while. My first World Cup was an experience that has taught me so much and made me grateful for everything that's come my way. Thank you to the @BCCI, team management, support staff, my teammates and you the fans for backing us from the beginning right up until the end. 🇮🇳❤️ And congratulations to the entire Australian team on a marvelous campaign 👏"

Meanwhile, pacer Mohammed Shami posted his picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had visited the Indian dressing room to offer his commiserations to the team after losing the World Cup trophy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!," Shami wrote on his X, formerly twitter, page.

Another post from Shami read, "You win some, you lose some. Tough pill to swallow for us but we have our heads held high.

Ravindra Jadeja also posted about his meeting with PM Modi. He said, "We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating."

Ashwin, who was a member of India's 2011 World Cup winning side wrote: "Mighty mighty heartbreak last night. Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign and special mentions to Kohli, Shami, Rohit and Bumrah." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi had also posted a message for the Indian team on social media. "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," he wrote on X on Sunday night.

Several fans on X appreciated PM Modi for his gesture.

"It’s a tough Monday but these images fill me with warmth. Prime Minister Modi spending time with the players after the game yesterday is also a testament to the belief 1.4 billion Indians will always have in the ‘Men in Blue’. We will rise again," wrote a social media user.

ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Australia wins India won 10 consecutive games to reach the final on home soil but were defeated in the summit clash by Australia who delivered in all aspects of the game to register a six-wicket win over the hosts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

