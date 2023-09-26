The official broadcaster of the World Cup – Star Sports – is planning to bring back the famous ‘Mauka Mauka’ TV ad campaign. In a recent viral video Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is seen shooting with ‘Mauka Mauka’ model Vishal Malhotra

The ICC World Cup 2023 is starting from October 5, 2023, and like always one of the most awaited clashes will be a match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan scheduled be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14

Earlier this month, Team India and the Pakistani team faced each other twice in the Asia Cup 2023, in which the Indian team dominated over its arch-rival. The first match got washed out and in the second match in the Colombo, Team India beat Pakistan by 228 runs in the Super 4 stage.

The Mauka Mauka is a 2015 advertisement campaign created by Star Sports India to promote its broadcast of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Although initially planned as a standalone advertisement for the India–Pakistan group stage match, following the overwhelming positive response, the channel made a series of adverts for each of India's matches at the 2015 World Cup.

Bubblewrap Films, then creators of the ad campaign, picked Vishal Malhotra to play the character of the Pakistani supporter and the jingle for the advertisement was recorded by Chandigarh-based singer Alamgir Khan.

Once again Vishal Malhotra was seen shooting for the ad campaign with Ravindra Jadeja wearing a Pakistan team jersey.

Meanwhile, the members of the Pakistan cricket team were on Monday issued Indian visas for the ODI World Cup, hours after the PCB raised serious concerns withInternational Cricket Council (ICC) over the delay in the national team's travel to Hyderabad.

Pakistan last visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016. The arch-rivals only play each other in the Asia Cup and ICC tournaments due to the tense relations between the two countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

